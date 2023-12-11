Two dead after crash on US 60 at Superstition Springs Boulevard

MESA — Two people are dead after a crash on the US 60 exit ramp for Superstition Springs Boulevard Sunday night.

Department of Public Safety officials say a van crashed into the barrier wall at the end of the exit ramp at a high rate of speed and caught on fire.

No other vehicles were involved and nobody else was in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The two individuals who died in the crash have not been identified.

The Superstition Springs exit ramp is currently closed wile the crash is under investigation.