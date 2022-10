PEORIA, AZ — Two people are dead after a crash involving a car and a motorcycle in Peoria.

Peoria police say it happened near Lake Pleasant Parkway and State Route 74.

Two people on the motorcycle died at the scene. They have not yet been identified.

Only minor injuries were reported from those in the vehicle.

State Route 74 is closed between Lake Pleasant Parkway and Interstate 17. Police say it will be closed for "at least a few hours."

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.