Four people including two children are in critical condition after a crash near Loop 202 and Lower Buckeye Road Tuesday.

Fire officials say a family was involved in a rollover crash.

A bystander picked up the family and drove them to a gas station near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road.

The southbound lanes of Loop 202 are closed.

There is no estimated time of reopening.

It is unclear what led to the crash.

The investigation remains ongoing.