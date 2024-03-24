Two arrested for DUI after separate crashes near US 60 and Country Club Drive

MESA, AZ — Mesa police say two drivers were arrested for driving under the influence early Sunday morning after two crashes, including one that involved an officer, near US 60 and Country Club Drive.

The first collision occurred around 2 a.m. when a Jeep rear-ended another vehicle headed southbound on County Club Drive.

The Jeep reportedly then veered to the side, drove off the side of the freeway on-ramp, and landed on its roof.

Officers responded and rescued the driver, the only occupant of the Jeep, who suffered minor injuries. The driver showed signs of impairment and was arrested, police say.

A second crash occurred while officers were on the freeway blocking westbound traffic during the initial crash investigation.

A driver reportedly rear-ended a Mesa police officer's vehicle, causing minor injuries to the officer.

Police say the driver in this collision was also arrested for DUI.

The investigations are ongoing.