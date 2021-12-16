Watch
Traffic

Actions

Two adults, one child hospitalized after crash at 35th Ave. and Northern

items.[0].image.alt
Air15
Serious crash at 35th Ave and Northern in Phoenix
35th Ave and Northern serious crash
Posted at 8:19 PM, Dec 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-15 22:21:01-05

PHOENIX — Two adults and an infant have been taken to the hospital Wednesday night after a crash in Phoenix.

According to Phoenix fire, two vehicles collided at the intersection of 35th and Northern avenues around 7:30 p.m., and then at least one of the vehicles hit a pedestrian.

Two adult males were taken to the hospital in critical condition, and a pediatric infant was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Authorities have not said if speed or impairment played a factor in the crash.

No other details on what led up to the crash have been released.

Expect the intersection to be closed for some time as police investigate.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch 15 Days of Savings with ABC15 Smart Shopper!

Watch 15 Days of Savings with ABC15 Smart Shopper!