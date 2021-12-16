Two adults, one child hospitalized after crash at 35th Ave. and Northern

PHOENIX — Two adults and an infant have been taken to the hospital Wednesday night after a crash in Phoenix.
According to Phoenix fire, two vehicles collided at the intersection of 35th and Northern avenues around 7:30 p.m., and then at least one of the vehicles hit a pedestrian.
Two adult males were taken to the hospital in critical condition, and a pediatric infant was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Authorities have not said if speed or impairment played a factor in the crash.
No other details on what led up to the crash have been released.
Expect the intersection to be closed for some time as police investigate.