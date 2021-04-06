Watch
Tucson PD: Driver arrested for reportedly hitting woman with walker, flees scene

Posted at 8:20 PM, Apr 05, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Police arrested a driver who reportedly hit a woman with a walker and fled the scene in Tucson this week.

Officials say at about 7:30 p.m. Monday, 73-year-old Kristina Dale Sikora was using a walker and an oxygen tank while making her way through a crosswalk near Broadway Boulevard and Mountain View Avenue when 60-year-old William Joseph Tobia allegedly hit her with a vehicle.

The woman died Wednesday.

On Thursday, police arrested Tobia who faces charges that include leaving the scene of a fatal collision and tampering with evidence.

He was booked into Pima County Jail and no bond had been set as of Friday.

