Tucson PD: Driver arrested for reportedly hitting woman with walker, flees scene

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Police arrested a driver who reportedly hit a woman with a walker and fled the scene in Tucson this week.
Officials say at about 7:30 p.m. Monday, 73-year-old Kristina Dale Sikora was using a walker and an oxygen tank while making her way through a crosswalk near Broadway Boulevard and Mountain View Avenue when 60-year-old William Joseph Tobia allegedly hit her with a vehicle.
The woman died Wednesday.
On Thursday, police arrested Tobia who faces charges that include leaving the scene of a fatal collision and tampering with evidence.
He was booked into Pima County Jail and no bond had been set as of Friday.
🚦TRAFFIC ALERT🚦— Sergeant Richard Gradillas (@SgtGradillas) April 6, 2021
Please avoid westbound travel along E. Broadway Blvd. between N. Rosemont Blvd. and N. Arcadia Ave. Officers are investigating a serious-injury collision involving a scooter. Please use an alternate route & drive safe. pic.twitter.com/8GaAYNs7iv