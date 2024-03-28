Troopers investigating deadly wrong-way crash on SR-85 near Buckeye

BUCKEYE, AZ — The Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating a deadly wrong-way crash late Wednesday night.

Officials say the crash happened on SR 85 near Buckeye just before 10 p.m.

A sedan reportedly collided with another car that had five people, including three kids, inside.

The single occupant of the sedan died at the scene.

All five people in the second vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to DPS.

SR 85 was shut down in both directions overnight for the investigation.

*CLOSURE*



SR 85 northbound is closed near Buckeye due to a crash at milepost 147.



Expect delays and seek an alternate route. There is no estimated time to reopen the highway.



For real-time traffic info, check https://t.co/l4s0AFGgA1 and the AZ511 app: https://t.co/gDNLGSd27C pic.twitter.com/2YdfwnSdBi — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) March 28, 2024

It is unknown if speed or impairment were a factor.