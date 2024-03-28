Watch Now
Troopers investigating deadly wrong-way crash on SR-85 near Buckeye

Five people, including three juveniles, suffered non-life-threatening injuries
The Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating a deadly wrong-way crash late Wednesday night on SR-85 near Buckeye.
Posted at 4:31 AM, Mar 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-28 07:42:56-04

BUCKEYE, AZ — The Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating a deadly wrong-way crash late Wednesday night.

Officials say the crash happened on SR 85 near Buckeye just before 10 p.m.

A sedan reportedly collided with another car that had five people, including three kids, inside.

The single occupant of the sedan died at the scene.

All five people in the second vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to DPS.

SR 85 was shut down in both directions overnight for the investigation.

It is unknown if speed or impairment were a factor.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

