A woman is dead after she was hit by a vehicle on Loop 202 near Scottsdale Road Thursday night.

Troopers believe the woman may have been struck by a commercial vehicle and possibly other vehicles while in the middle lanes of the freeway.

It is unknown why the woman was in the roadway.

The woman has only been identified as a 39-year-old woman.

Westbound lanes of L-202 are closed at Scottsdale Road while the incident is under investigation.