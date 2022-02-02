Trooper hurt, driver arrested after crash on Loop 101 near Olive Avenue

PEORIA, AZ — A California man was booked into jail Tuesday night after hitting an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper’s vehicle along Loop 101.

DPS says the incident occurred along L-101 near Olive Avenue around 8:45 p.m. A trooper was conducting a traffic stop with another vehicle when James Steele struck the back of the stopped trooper’s vehicle.

The trooper’s vehicle was pushed into the guard rail and the other vehicle, causing the trooper to suffer minor injuries.

Steele also suffered minor injuries while his passengers were not hurt during the incident.

DPS says Steele’s vehicle was the subject of an “attempt to locate” call before the crash occurred.

Steele was booked into jail on four counts of endangerment and one count of aggravated assault.

DUI is suspected in the crash.