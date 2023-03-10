Watch Now
Traffic backed up hours after crash on SB I-17 near Black Canyon City

Drivers have been stuck in a traffic backup for several hours after a crash involving a commercial vehicle overnight.
Posted at 5:12 AM, Mar 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-10 08:28:51-05

BLACK CANYON CITY, AZ — Southbound lanes of I-17 were shut down overnight after a crash involving a commercial vehicle.

Traffic was still backed up early Friday morning after the collision, which occurred around 9 p.m. at milepost 246, near Black Canyon City.

ABC15 spoke to one driver at 5 a.m. Friday who said she had been stuck on I-17 since late Thursday night.

Driver frustrated after being stuck for hours on I-17 near Black Canyon City

Arizona Department of Public Safety said one lane was reopened as of 1 a.m., however, drivers were reporting they were still stuck on the roadway.

"As of (3 a.m.) there was an estimate of 1 hour to have more lanes open," DPS told ABC15. "This is only an estimate at this time."

Arizona Department of Transportation officials said there was "no estimated time" to reopen.

ADOT said around 5:40 a.m. that the affected lanes had reopened.

