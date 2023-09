PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian early Thursday morning.

The crash occurred near 23rd and Peoria avenues just before 2:45 a.m.

Police say a vehicle struck a man, who died from his injuries at the scene. He has not been identified.

The driver involved in the crash stayed at the scene, according to police.

Traffic in all directions of the intersection remains shut down into the Thursday morning commute.

The investigation is ongoing.