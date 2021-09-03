Watch
Traffic delays on northbound I-17 due to crash involving semi, holiday travel

Posted at 4:53 PM, Sep 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-03 19:53:47-04

Heading north for the holiday weekend? The Arizona Department of Transportation says holiday travel and a crash involving a semi-truck has traffic near a standstill in the northbound lanes of Interstate 17 leaving Phoenix.

The collision on I-17 near Sunset Point has caused the right lane to be closed and backup all the way to Black Canyon City, ADOT says.

