Traffic delays on northbound I-17 due to crash involving semi, holiday travel

Heading north for the holiday weekend? The Arizona Department of Transportation says holiday travel and a crash involving a semi-truck has traffic near a standstill in the northbound lanes of Interstate 17 leaving Phoenix.

The collision on I-17 near Sunset Point has caused the right lane to be closed and backup all the way to Black Canyon City, ADOT says.

I-17 northbound near Sunset Point at milepost 252: This crash is still blocking the right lane and traffic is backed up to Black Canyon City.#aztraffic #I17



Check your route before you head out with the ADOT Alerts and AZ511 apps: https://t.co/MxTvyyEdpM pic.twitter.com/H499NM4gvH — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) September 3, 2021

Click here to view traffic conditions.