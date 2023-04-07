Traffic alert: West Valley drivers may be impacted by Easter weekend Loop 303 project

Arizona Department of Transportation crews have scheduled only one freeway project during the Easter holiday weekend.
Here's what drivers should know, according to ADOT's website:
- Westbound Loop 303 closed between I-17 and Lake Pleasant Parkway from 8 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (April 10) for new interchange construction. I-17 on- and off-ramps at Loop 303 will remain open with access available to and from Sonoran Desert Drive (east of I-17).
- Detour: Consider using westbound SR 74 to southbound Lake Pleasant Parkway to reach westbound Loop 303 beyond the closure.