Traffic alert: West Valley drivers may be impacted by Easter weekend Loop 303 project

Arizona Department of Transportation crews have scheduled only one freeway project during the Easter holiday weekend.
Posted at 5:55 AM, Apr 07, 2023
Here's what drivers should know, according to ADOT's website:

  • Westbound Loop 303 closed between I-17 and Lake Pleasant Parkway from 8 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (April 10) for new interchange construction. I-17 on- and off-ramps at Loop 303 will remain open with access available to and from Sonoran Desert Drive (east of I-17).
    • Detour: Consider using westbound SR 74 to southbound Lake Pleasant Parkway to reach westbound Loop 303 beyond the closure.
