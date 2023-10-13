TRAFFIC ALERT: Weekend freeway restrictions, closures in the Valley

PHOENIX — Heads up, drivers!
Here are some of the freeway restrictions and closures to know about as Arizona Department of Transporation officials continue road work this weekend:
- Westbound Interstate 10 closed between Loop 202 (Santan/South Mountain freeways) and US 60 (Superstition Freeway) from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Oct. 16) for the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. All Loop 101 ramps to westbound I-10 closed. Please allow extra travel time.
- Detours: Westbound I-10 traffic exiting at Loop 202 can travel east to northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) in Chandler and use westbound US 60 to reach I-10. Drivers also can consider using westbound/northbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) to reach I-10 near 59th Avenue in the West Valley. For more info please visit I10BroadwayCurve.com.
- Westbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) closed at Greenfield Road from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Oct. 16) for bridge work. Westbound US 60 on-ramps at Superstition Springs Boulevard, Power Road and Higley Road closed. Please allow extra travel time.
- Detours: Consider exiting ahead of the closure and using westbound Baseline Road, Southern Avenue or Broadway Road to travel beyond the closure. The westbound US 60 on-ramp at Greenfield Road will be open but plan for heavier traffic in the area.
- Southbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) closed between Shea Boulevard and Rio Salado Parkway (near the Loop 202 interchange) from 10 p.m. Friday to 1 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 13) for pavement sealing. Southbound Loop 101 on-ramp at Cactus Road also closed.
- Detour: Consider alternate freeway routes including southbound State Route 51 to reach the downtown Phoenix area. Drivers also can use southbound Hayden Road/McClintock Drive or Scottsdale Road.
- Northbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) closed between Rio Salado Parkway and Shea Boulevard from 9 p.m. Saturday to 1 p.m. Sunday (Oct. 15) for pavement sealing. Both Loop 202 ramps to northbound Loop 101 closed. The northbound Loop 101 ramps to Loop 202 will remain open.
- Detours: Consider alternate freeway routes including northbound State Route 51 to reach Loop 101 in the north Valley. Drivers also can consider using northbound McClintock Drive/Hayden Road or Scottsdale Road.
- Eastbound Interstate 10 narrowed to two lanes between US 60 (Superstition Freeway) and Baseline Road from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Oct. 16) for bridge work. Expect slowing through this area and budget extra travel time. For more info please visit I10BroadwayCurve.com.