PHOENIX — Thunderbird Road is shut down near 27th Avenue after a crash involving two vehicles and a pedestrian.

Phoenix police say the crash occurred around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Officials did not describe the extent of any injuries in the crash, but said it is a “serious collision.”

The roadway is shut down in both eastbound and westbound directions.

Expect roadway impacts throughout the morning rush hour.

