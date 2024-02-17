Watch Now
Three motorcyclists hurt in hit-and-run crash near Deck Park Tunnel Friday night

The vehicle that fled is described as a white sedan
Three people are seriously hurt after a hit-and-run crash late Friday night in central Phoenix.
Posted at 5:43 AM, Feb 17, 2024
PHOENIX — Three motorcyclists are seriously hurt after a hit-and-run crash late Friday night in central Phoenix.

ADOT video shows the crash scene near the Deck Park Tunnel on Interstate 10 around 11:30 p.m.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says three motorcycles were involved, and what is described as a white sedan reportedly fled the scene.

Phoenix Fire officials say three people, a man and two women, were rushed to the hospital from the scene.

DPS continues to investigate what led up to the crash.

