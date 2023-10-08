Watch Now
Three seriously hurt in crash near 43rd Avenue and McDowell Road in west Phoenix

Three vehicles were reportedly involved in the crash early Sunday morning
Posted at 6:28 AM, Oct 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-08 09:29:55-04

PHOENIX — Three people are seriously hurt after a crash early Sunday morning in west Phoenix.

Phoenix fire officials say they were called to the area near 43rd Avenue and McDowell Road around 1:15 a.m. for reports of a multi-vehicle crash.

When fire crews arrived, they found three vehicles were involved in the crash.

Three people were taken to the hospital for their injuries suffered in the crash.

A 40-year-old man is said to be in "extremely critical condition."

A 44-year-old woman and 23-year-old man are in "critical condition," according to fire officials.

There's no word yet on what caused the crash.

Phoenix police are investigating.

