Three seriously hurt in crash near 43rd Avenue and McDowell Road in west Phoenix

PHOENIX — Three people are seriously hurt after a crash early Sunday morning in west Phoenix.
Phoenix fire officials say they were called to the area near 43rd Avenue and McDowell Road around 1:15 a.m. for reports of a multi-vehicle crash.
When fire crews arrived, they found three vehicles were involved in the crash.
Three people were taken to the hospital for their injuries suffered in the crash.
A 40-year-old man is said to be in "extremely critical condition."
A 44-year-old woman and 23-year-old man are in "critical condition," according to fire officials.
There's no word yet on what caused the crash.
Phoenix police are investigating.