Three people hurt, some residents without power after crash near 43rd Ave and Thomas Road

PHOENIX — Three people are hurt and some west Phoenix residents are without power after a car crashed into a power pole early Saturday morning.

Phoenix police say it happened around 3:15 a.m. near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road.

When officers arrived, they found a single car involved, with a woman and two men hurt in the vehicle.

All three were transported to the hospital in serious condition.

Video from the scene showed the car had rolled over and appeared to hit the power pole.

As of 9 a.m., almost 200 customers were without power in the area of the crash, according to SRP.

Police are investigating what led up to the crash.