Three people hurt in crash near 127th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road

A large paint spill also occurred during the collision
A multi-vehicle crash and a large paint spill shut down a stretch of road in the West Valley Tuesday morning.
127th avenue and lower buckeye crash
Posted at 7:13 AM, Sep 19, 2023
AVONDALE, AZ — A multi-vehicle crash and a large paint spill shut down a stretch of road in the West Valley Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred near 127th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road after 6 a.m.

Video from the scene showed two pickup trucks and a passenger car with extensive damage. Buckets of white paint were part of the crash scene, sending gallons of wet paint across the lanes.

Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says three people had to be extricated from the vehicles. The victims, two women and a man, were taken to hospitals and are expected to survive.

The cause of the crash is not yet known.

The investigation is ongoing.

