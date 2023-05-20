Three juveniles among five people hurt in possible DUI crash near I-17 and Indian School Road

PHOENIX — Three juveniles are among five people that were hurt in a possible DUI crash late Friday night in central Phoenix.

Phoenix police say it happened just before 10:30 p.m. near I-17 and Indian School Road.

When officers got to the scene, they found multiple people with serious injuries.

Five people in one vehicle, which includes the three children, were taken to the hospital for treatment.

All five people are considered to be in stable condition.

The driver of the at-fault vehicle initially ran from the scene.

Police say he was taken into custody by responding officers.

The man, who has not been identified, is going to be booked on several charges in relation to the crash.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor, according to police.