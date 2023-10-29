One dead, two hurt after truck driving wrong-way crashes into tour bus on Loop 101 in West Valley

PEORIA, AZ — One person is dead and two others are hurt after a crash involving a wrong-way driver on the Loop 101 in the West Valley Sunday morning.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says they started receiving reports of the crash around 3:45 a.m.

When troopers arrived, they found a truck and a tour bus involved in the crash.

DPS says just minutes before the crash, they had received reports of the truck driving southbound in the northbound lanes of Loop 101.

The driver of the truck was seriously hurt and taken to the hospital. DPS later told ABC15 the driver had died from their injuries.

There were seven people on the tour bus at the time of the crash.

One of the passengers was ejected from the bus and was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

Another passenger was transported with minor injuries.

The other five people were treated for their injuries at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation, but impairment is currently believed to be a factor.

The northbound lanes of Loop 101 are closed, and DPS expects them to be closed for another couple hours.

Northbound lanes are being diverted off the freeway at Thunderbird Road.