Three hospitalized after 17 vehicle crash on I-40 east of Williams

Three people have been hospitalized and several others are hurt after a crash involving approximately 17 vehicles on eastbound Interstate 40, east of Williams, according to the Ponderosa Fire Department.

It is currently unknown what caused the crash.

I-40 eastbound is partially closed near milepost 175. There is no estimated time for the road to completely reopen.

UPDATE: The right lane is now open. https://t.co/JZjU3c3K7V — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) November 3, 2022

Officials say traffic is backed up for several miles. ADOT recommends for people to seek an alternate route.