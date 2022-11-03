Watch Now
Three hospitalized after 17 vehicle crash on I-40 east of Williams

I-40 eastbound is reduced to one lane
Three people have been hospitalized and several others are hurt after a crash involving approximately 17 vehicles on eastbound Interstate 40, east of Williams, according to the Ponderosa Fire Department.

It is currently unknown what caused the crash.

I-40 eastbound is partially closed near milepost 175. There is no estimated time for the road to completely reopen.

Officials say traffic is backed up for several miles. ADOT recommends for people to seek an alternate route.

