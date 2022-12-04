Three dead, two hurt after car catches fire in west Phoenix crash

PHOENIX — Three people are dead and two others are hurt after a car caught fire in a crash in west Phoenix.

Phoenix police say it happened around 10:15 Saturday night near 59th Avenue and Thomas Road.

Initial reports indicated that one of the vehicles involved in the crash was on fire.

After the Phoenix Fire Department put out the flames in that vehicle, police learned that three people had died after being trapped in the burning vehicle.

Two people were in the second car involved in the crash. One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition while the other had minor injuries.

None of the victims have been identified yet.

Police continue to investigate what led up to the crash.