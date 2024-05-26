Watch Now
Three dead after early morning crash near SR-87 and Shea Boulevard

The Beeline Highway northbound lanes is shut down until further notice
Beeline Highway and Shea/Gilbert crash 5-26-24
Posted at 5:49 AM, May 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-26 10:13:35-04

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ — Three people are dead after an early Sunday morning crash on the Beeline Highway in the East Valley.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say they were called to the crash on SR-87 near Shea Boulevard.

DPS has confirmed three people have died in the crash.

None of the victims have been identified at this point.

DPS officials say there were other people hurt in the crash, but it's not clear how many other people were hurt.

The northbound lanes of the roadway are blocked as DPS investigates what led up to the crash.

There's no estimated time for the road to reopen at this point.

