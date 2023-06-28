Three critically hurt after multi-car crash on Loop 202 near 24th Street

PHOENIX — Three people are hurt after a multi-car crash Wednesday morning on Loop 202 Red Mountain in Phoenix.

Phoenix fire officials say they were called around 9:30 a.m. to the crash scene near 24th Street.

When firefighters arrived, they found six vehicles involved in the crash.

Four people were treated at the scene and three men were transported to the hospital in critical condition, according to fire officials.

Those transported were 70, 35, and 24 years old.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the crash occurred when a truck rear-ended a car, and four other vehicles then became involved in the chain-reaction crash.

Multiple lanes of the freeway were restricted for about an hour as emergency crews cleared the scene and investigated the crash.

All lanes have since reopened.