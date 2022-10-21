Three children, two adults taken to the hospital after being hit by vehicle

AVONDALE — Three children and two adults have been taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle Thursday night near Dysart Road and Van Buren Street.

Aerial footage shows a passenger car with debris scattered nearby, along with a stroller.

Fire officials say a woman was carrying an infant girl and a man was pushing a double stroller while crossing the street.

The woman and baby were immediately rushed to the hospital.

The man and two other children were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Officials say the driver of the vehicle was not injured.

It is unknown what caused the crash. Officials say the vehicle was driving a moderate rate of speed.

The area near the crash is currently closed while police investigate.