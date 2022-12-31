Watch Now
A fuel truck and two other vehicles crash, shuts down 51st Avenue and Lower Buckeye

One person was critically injured in the incident
Posted at 11:45 AM, Dec 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-31 14:13:43-05

PHOENIX — One man is in critical condition and thousands of gallons of fuel have been lost following a three-car crash Saturday morning near 51st Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.

51st avenue and Lower Buckeye Road

Phoenix Fire Department says a car hit the side of the tanker, which was carrying 9,000 gallons of unleaded fuel.

The collision caused a nearly two-foot gash in the side of the tank, resulting in a significant amount of fuel spilled in the street.

Fire personnel are actively trying to stop the gas from getting into the sewer.

There are no evacuations as of now, the road will be closed for a while and it is advised to avoid the area.

