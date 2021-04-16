The Pima Freeway widening project closes a stretch of Loop 101 in north Phoenix this weekend

Part of Loop 101 in north Phoenix will be closed this weekend (April 16-19), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Here's ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory, as it appears on the official site:

Westbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) closed between State Route 51 and Seventh Street from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (April 19) for widening project. Northbound SR 51 ramp to westbound Loop 101 closed. Westbound Loop 101 on-ramps at 56th Street and Cave Creek Road closed. Northbound SR 51 ramp to Black Mountain Boulevard will remain open. Detour: Consider exiting ahead of the closure and using alternate routes. Westbound Loop 101 drivers who detour to southbound State Route 51 can consider using westbound Union Hills Drive to northbound Seventh Street to travel beyond the closure. Drivers in areas north of Loop 101 can consider using westbound Deer Valley Drive to southbound Seventh Street.



Westbound Interstate 10 on-ramp at Bullard Avenue in the West Valley closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday (April 17) for barrier wall repairs. Detour: Alternate routes include using the westbound I-10 on-ramp at Estrella Parkway.



Have a safe and wonderful weekend!