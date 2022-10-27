Teen girl, three adults hospitalized after crash near 67th Avenue and Campbell

Watch Now
A teen girl and three adults are injured after a crash Wednesday in Phoenix near 67th Avenue and Bell Road.
Posted at 6:16 PM, Oct 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-26 21:16:42-04

PHOENIX — A 14-year-old girl and three adults are hurt after a crash in Phoenix.

Just after 4 p.m., police were called to the intersection of 67th Avenue and Campbell for reports of a crash.

When firefighters arrived on scene they found a crash between a car and a larger truck. Crews quickly began treating patients.

According to Phoenix Fire officials, four people were taken to a hospital for various injuries, including a 14-year-old girl in critical condition, a 28-year-old man in critical condition, a 40-year-old man in critical condition, and a man in his 50s in stable condition.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Phoenix Police Deparatment.

