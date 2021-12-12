Teen girl killed in crash near 7th Ave and Camelback Rd

Watch
A teen girl has died after a two-vehicle crash Saturday evening near 7th Avenue and Camelback Road.
Posted at 12:06 PM, Dec 12, 2021
PHOENIX — A teenage girl has died after a two-vehicle crash near 7th Avenue and Camelback Road.

Phoenix police were called to the area at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators say a vehicle traveling southbound on 7th Avenue began to make a left turn when it collided with another vehicle that was northbound on 7th Avenue.

The people inside the southbound vehicle suffered minor injures only, according to Phoenix police.

A man who was driving the northbound vehicle was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. A teen girl who was a passenger in the northbound vehicle was taken to a hospital with serious injuries and later died.

No further details have been provided. The investigation remains ongoing.

