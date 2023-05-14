Teen girl dead, two others hurt after crash Sunday morning near 40th Street and Osborn Road

PHOENIX — A teen is dead and two others are hurt after a crash Sunday morning in Phoenix.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area of 40th Street and Osborn Road just before 3 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found two vehicles involved in the crash.

A teen girl driving one vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and passenger in the other vehicle were reportedly taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The teenage victim has not yet been identified.

Police are investigating what led up to the crash.