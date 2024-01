TOLLESON, AZ — A 14-year-old girl has died after a car crash over the weekend in Tolleson.

Tolleson police said Wednesday that the girl died of her injuries suffered in the crash Saturday night.

The crash happened near 99th Avenue and Van Buren Street.

Police added that they do not believe either drive was impaired at the time of the crash.

No one has been arrested or charged in connection to the crash at this point.

What led up to the crash remains under investigation.