Teen dead, second teen hurt in crash near 43rd Avenue and Happy Valley Road in north Phoenix

PHOENIX — A teenager is dead and a second teen is hurt after an early morning crash in north Phoenix.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area near 43rd Avenue and Happy Valley Road around 1:30 a.m. for a report of a vehicle striking a tree.

When officers arrived, they found two teens in the vehicle.

Both were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The passenger in the car died at the hospital. The driver is reportedly in critical condition.

It's not clear what led up to the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.