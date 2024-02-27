Tanker truck fire leads to small brush fire, closure of I-10 in Quartzsite

QUARTZSITE, AZ — A fiery crash involving a tanker truck led to the closure of Interstate 10 in Quartzsite early Tuesday morning.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the crash occurred just before 4:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-10 near milepost 15.

A semi-truck reportedly braked abruptly when it approached traffic due to area roadway construction, causing it to lose control and jackknife. The truck then rear-ended a fuel tanker, causing both trucks to catch fire.

DPS

The blaze extended to brush near the roadway, but crews were able to extinguish most of the flames.

Multiple local fire crews responded to put out the fire still burning on the fuel tanker.

Both drivers involved in the crash escaped with only minor injuries.

Eastbound traffic is currently shut down as crews clean up the crash, investigate, and work to put out the fire.