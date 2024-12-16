SUV hits pedestrian before slamming into home near 35th Avenue and Indian School Road

PHOENIX — Phoenix police say two people were hospitalized after a vehicle struck a pedestrian and then crashed into a home late Sunday night.

The crash happened near 35th Avenue and Indian School Road after 11 p.m.

Police say a vehicle left the roadway for unknown reasons and struck a woman who was walking on the sidewalk. The vehicle continued moving off the roadway until it struck a nearby home.

The pedestrian suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital.

The driver of the vehicle, only identified as a woman, was also taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No one in the home that was struck was injured, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing and it’s unclear what led to the crash.