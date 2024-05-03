Suspected DUI driver arrested after crashing through deadly crash scene in Peoria

PEORIA, AZ — Peoria police say a driver was taken into custody after driving through road closure barricades at a deadly crash scene overnight.

Police say a pedestrian was hit and killed around 10:40 p.m. Thursday near 79th and Olive avenues.

The driver involved in the deadly collision stayed at the scene but is suspected of being impaired at the time. Speed is also believed to have been a factor in the crash.

The victim has not yet been identified.

During the investigation, police say another driver crashed through the police barricades at the scene. That driver was taken into custody for DUI and is also facing nine endangerment charges.

No injuries were reported during that incident.

The investigation into both incidents is still underway.