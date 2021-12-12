Suspect sought after driver killed near 75th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road

PHOENIX — Police are looking for a suspect after they reportedly fled the scene of a deadly crash in west Phoenix Saturday.

Just before 2 p.m., officers responded to a crash near 75th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.

Officers learned the crash involved a pickup truck, driven by 55-year-old Lewis Kemp, and a sedan that was heading westbound on Williams Street.

The sedan reportedly did not stop at a stop sign and collided with the pickup truck.

Kemp suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the sedan fled the scene on foot before officers arrived, police say.

The crash remains under investigation.