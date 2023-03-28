Watch Now
Street racing, red-light running led to crash near 51st and Peoria avenues, police say

DUI investigation underway, police say
Glendale police say street racing, red light-running and possible DUI were factors in a crash near 51st and Peoria avenues.
Posted at 6:13 AM, Mar 28, 2023
GLENDALE, AZ — Glendale police are investigating a crash that left multiple people hurt near 51st and Peoria avenues early Tuesday morning.

Around 2:30 a.m., two vehicles were reportedly racing westbound on Peoria Avenue when they ran a red light. One of those vehicles hit a car that was headed southbound through the intersection, causing the victim vehicle to roll several times.

Police say the suspect vehicle burst into flames and the occupants of the car fled but were later found at a hospital. Police say the driver of the suspect car suffered serious injuries.

The driver of the victim vehicle suffered minor injuries.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash and officials are working to determine whether impairment was another factor in the collision.

