State transportation officials release long-term plan for infrastructure work, spending

The Arizona Department of Transportation has released its long-range transportation plan, foreseeing the state’s needs for the next 25 years.

According to the final plan, Arizona needs more than $230 billion — a price that is largely above the projected revenue as construction costs continue to increase. ADOT says that over that time period, its forecasted budget will be $69 billion.

“The unfortunate reality is that our state’s transportation needs greatly outweigh our future projected funding,” ADOT director Jennifer Toth said in a letter.

ADOT plans to “(commit) a higher level of funding priority to preserving existing infrastructure.”

The plan also took into account survey responses from 10,000 Arizonans.

“You told us loud and clear that fixing roads and preserving and maintaining ADOT’s existing infrastructure should be our top priority and to prioritize highway projects that address growth and improve highways in rural areas,” Toth said.

