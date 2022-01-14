State Route 87 near Payson shut down after person shoots at vehicles, no injuries

PAYSON, AZ — A person is in custody after firing a weapon at vehicles as they traveled on State Route 87 near Payson on Friday.

At about 12:30 p.m., the Arizona Department of Public Safety was alerted to an incident near milepost 264, north of the Payson area.

DPS says a person was shooting at vehicles from the highway.

Two vehicles were struck but no injuries were reported.

A suspect was taken into custody. The person's name and a possible motive have not been released.

Northbound lanes are closed at milepost 264. Southbound lanes are closed at milepost 263. There is no estimated time for when the road will reopen.

