SRP customers without power after crash near Alma School and Guadalupe roads

MESA, AZ — Nearly 1,800 SRP customers were without power in Mesa after a truck crashed into power lines Wednesday morning.

The crash happened near Alma School and Guadalupe roads before 9 a.m.

Mesa Fire and Medical officials say a Mesa Public Schools truck crashed into a power pole and through a block wall.

A large commercial lawnmower being towed by the truck went upside down during the crash, which caused an active gasoline leak and fire, according to fire officials.

SRP officials were called to the scene to secure the live power lines.

As of about 10 a.m., the outage of about 1,800 customers was down to about 135 customers without power.

The driver of the truck was extricated from the crash in serious but stable condition.

Road restrictions are in place during the investigation and clean-up.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.