SR-51 NB closed at Highland due to crash, trooper uninjured after being struck at scene

PHOENIX — A trooper was lucky not to suffer any injuries while being struck at a crash scene along SR-51.

The trooper was at the scene of a six-vehicle collision on northbound SR-51 at Highland when he or she was “struck by debris or a passing vehicle.”

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the trooper did not report any injuries during the incident.

Injuries were reported in the crash and four people were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The northbound lanes are currently shut down. There is no estimated time for the roadway to reopen.

The cause of the crash has not been determined.