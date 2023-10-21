Southbound lanes of I-17 closed near Indian School Road due to crash

PHOENIX — Some southbound lanes of Interstate 17 are closed near Indian School Road due to a crash Friday night.
The left and center lanes have since reopened. The right lanes remain closed.
It is currently unknown if there are any injuries or what led to the crash.
There is no estimated time to reopen the lanes.
