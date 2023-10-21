Watch Now
Southbound lanes of I-17 closed near Indian School Road due to crash

There is no estimated time to reopen the lanes
Posted at 7:44 PM, Oct 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-20 23:17:39-04

PHOENIX — Some southbound lanes of Interstate 17 are closed near Indian School Road due to a crash Friday night.

The left and center lanes have since reopened. The right lanes remain closed.

It is currently unknown if there are any injuries or what led to the crash.

There is no estimated time to reopen the lanes.

