Southbound lanes of I-17 closed at Happy Valley Road due to crash

Arizona Department of Transportation
Posted at 7:37 PM, Jun 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-24 22:38:46-04

The southbound lanes of Interstate 17 are closed at Happy Valley Road Saturday evening due to a crash.

It is currently unknown if there are any injuries or how many vehicles were involved in the crash.

The crash is under investigation.

