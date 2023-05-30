Southbound I-17 shut down near McDowell Road after deadly pedestrian-involved crash

PHOENIX — A portion of southbound Interstate 17 is shut down in Phoenix after a deadly crash involving a pedestrian early Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred around 3 a.m. near McDowell Road.

A spokesperson for the Arizona Department of Public Safety says the pedestrian, who has not yet been identified, was hit and killed. The vehicle involved was found a short distance away from the crash scene.

Impairment is not believed to be a factor for the driver. The reason why the pedestrian was on the roadway is not yet known.

DPS says to expect the southbound lanes of traffic to remain closed until 5:30 or 6 a.m.