Watch
Traffic

Actions

Skateboarder hit and killed by motorcyclist near Priest and Broadway in Tempe

items.[0].image.alt
AIR15
Priest and Broadway skateboarder killed.png
Posted at 8:24 PM, Nov 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-17 22:27:01-05

TEMPE,AZ — A skateboarder has died after being hit by a motorcyclist in Tempe Wednesday night.

According to police, the skateboarder was riding through the intersection of Priest Drive and Broadway Road around 7 p.m. when he was hit by a motorcycle rider.

The skateboarder, a male in his 20s, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police say impairment doesn't appear to be a factor in the crash. It's unclear if the motorcyclist, also a male in his 20s, was injured in the crash or not.

It's unclear if the skateboarder was in a crosswalk at the time or who had the right of way.

Police say the intersection will be closed for several hours as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV