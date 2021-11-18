Skateboarder hit and killed by motorcyclist near Priest and Broadway in Tempe

TEMPE,AZ — A skateboarder has died after being hit by a motorcyclist in Tempe Wednesday night.

According to police, the skateboarder was riding through the intersection of Priest Drive and Broadway Road around 7 p.m. when he was hit by a motorcycle rider.

The skateboarder, a male in his 20s, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police say impairment doesn't appear to be a factor in the crash. It's unclear if the motorcyclist, also a male in his 20s, was injured in the crash or not.

It's unclear if the skateboarder was in a crosswalk at the time or who had the right of way.

Police say the intersection will be closed for several hours as the investigation continues.