Six kids hurt in crash near 32nd Street and Greenway Road

PHOENIX — Six children and a man are in the hospital after a two-car crash in north Phoenix.

The crash happened near 32nd Street and Greenway Road early Sunday morning.

Of the six children, one boy is in extremely critical condition, and three boys are in critical condition. A boy and a girl are in stable condition.

Police have taken over the scene to investigate the crash. There are no details yet, as to what led up to this crash.

This is a developing story, stay with abc15.com for the latest updates.