Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Six kids hurt in crash near 32nd Street and Greenway Road

Four of the kids are in critical condition, according to Phoenix fire officials
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
30TH&GREENWAY.jpeg
Posted at 9:05 AM, May 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-14 12:18:38-04

PHOENIX — Six children and a man are in the hospital after a two-car crash in north Phoenix.

The crash happened near 32nd Street and Greenway Road early Sunday morning.

Of the six children, one boy is in extremely critical condition, and three boys are in critical condition. A boy and a girl are in stable condition.

Police have taken over the scene to investigate the crash. There are no details yet, as to what led up to this crash.

This is a developing story, stay with abc15.com for the latest updates.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 4:30-7am on ABC15!