Six hurt, three children in critical condition following crash near 107th Ave. and Roosevelt

AVONDALE, AZ — The Avondale Police Department is investigating a crash that took place near 107th Avenue and Roosevelt.

Police say there were six people involved, including four children.

Avondale Fire Department says three of the children are in critical condition following the crash.

All four children were taken to hospitals for treatment.

A man was also rushed to the hospital, and a woman was taken later in stable condition.

There is no further information available at this time.

Drivers should avoid the area until further notice.