Watch
Traffic

Actions

Sheriff: Person killed after being struck by multiple vehicles in Pinal County

items.[0].image.alt
ABC15
Officer stabbed by inmates at Pinal County Jail
Posted at 3:24 PM, Aug 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-01 18:40:32-04

PINAL COUNTY, AZ — A person has died after authorities say they were struck by multiple vehicles while trying to cross a road in Pinal County.

Sheriff officials say at around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, multiple calls were made about a pedestrian who was struck along the southbound lanes of Ironwood Road.

An investigation revealed the person's vehicle broke down in the northbound lanes of Ironwood Road.

Authorities say a good Samaritan who was traveling southbound on Ironwood Road stopped to provide help.

As the person ran across the northbound lanes, he was struck by a minivan that was heading southbound on Ironwood Road, according to sheriff officials.

The person died on impact and was reportedly struck by several more vehicles.

The driver of the minivan was taken to the hospital as a precaution, authorities said.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

NextGen TV is here and broadcast television will never be the same