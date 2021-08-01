Sheriff: Person killed after being struck by multiple vehicles in Pinal County

PINAL COUNTY, AZ — A person has died after authorities say they were struck by multiple vehicles while trying to cross a road in Pinal County.

Sheriff officials say at around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, multiple calls were made about a pedestrian who was struck along the southbound lanes of Ironwood Road.

An investigation revealed the person's vehicle broke down in the northbound lanes of Ironwood Road.

Authorities say a good Samaritan who was traveling southbound on Ironwood Road stopped to provide help.

As the person ran across the northbound lanes, he was struck by a minivan that was heading southbound on Ironwood Road, according to sheriff officials.

The person died on impact and was reportedly struck by several more vehicles.

The driver of the minivan was taken to the hospital as a precaution, authorities said.

The incident remains under investigation.