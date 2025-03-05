Sewer worker dead, driver processed for DUI after Grand Avenue crash overnight

PHOENIX — A sewer worker was killed during a collision late Tuesday night along Grand Avenue, Phoenix police officials say.

The crash occurred near 33rd Avenue around 11 p.m.

Police say an employee working on the sewer system in the area was in the back of a box truck when a pick-up truck ran into the back of it.

The worker, only identified as a man, was taken to a hospital with critical injuries and later died.

The driver of the pickup truck was also taken to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Officials say the driver showed signs of intoxication and was processed for DUI.

The roadway was shut down overnight but has since reopened.

No further information was immediately available.